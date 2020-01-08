All on board Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran were killed
By REUTERS
JANUARY 8, 2020 07:44
All those on board the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran have been killed, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday.Iranian media have reported that there were at least 170 passengers and crew aboard.
