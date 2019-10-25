Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Alleged Russian spy Butina expected to return home from US prison on Saturday

By REUTERS
October 25, 2019 08:59
MOSCOW - Alleged Russian foreign agent Maria Butina, arrested and jailed in the United States in April, is expected to arrive in Moscow by Saturday morning, Russian Foreign Ministry said on its official Telegram messenger channel.

"On October 25 Maria will be transferred from the federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to the migration center in Miami, from where she will fly to Moscow on the same day. Arrival - in the morning of October 26," the ministry said.Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison after the Siberia native expressed remorse for conspiring with a Russian official to infiltrate a gun rights group and influence U.S. conservative activists and Republicans.


