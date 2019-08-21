Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Alleged terrorist attack attempt at Allenby border crossing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 21, 2019 18:40
Breaking news

A Palestinian, 35, attempted to strangle an employee of the interior ministry at the Allenby border crossing between Jordan and Israel, according to an Israeli Airport Authority statement.

The Palestinian, a resident of Nablus who was returning from Jordan, attacked the worker who was passing by and tried to strangle him with a cord. The worker managed to break free and to call for help and security officers at the site were able to stop the attacker and he was transferred to security forces.The incident is currently under investigation.


