Amb. Danon on Pittsburgh: We must give no quarter to antisemitism

By
October 27, 2019 15:54
On the one-year anniversary of the shooting attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, issued the following statement:

"We are one year removed from the worst antisemitic attack in the history of the United States. The Jewish people face the rising tide of this ancient bigotry around the world; Jews in Israel, Europe, the US and elsewhere are experiencing renewed attacks and instances of antisemitism.  Everyone - Jews and non-Jews alike - must give no quarter to this bigotry and we must confront it wherever it exists. We must make sure what happened in Pittsburgh never happens again. We must continue to remember and honor the eight Jewish souls that were taken from us as they attended Shabbat service one year ago."


