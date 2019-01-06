Amir Peretz: Support for Jewish terror suspects shows moral bankruptcy

Breaking news.
Former defense minister Amir Peretz responded to the Shin Bet's revelation Sunday of the details of a Jewish terror case in which five minors have already been arrested.
"Jewish terror is no less dangerous than Palestinian terror," Peretz said. "There is no room for compromises... not with those suspected of murdering a Palestinian woman, nor with those who assault Border Guard policemen."
"When the most senior rabbis on the right decide to stand behind Jewish terrorists, suspected of murdering a mother of nine, this is moral bankruptcy of the right-wing camp," Peretz added.
"As long as the leaders of the right-wing parties to not shake off rabbis who try to help such youth, they are enabling the next horrible act," Peretz said. "These rabbis, honored though they might be, lose the moral right to lead the community of believers, and certainly the state."
