Amir Peretz prepared to join post-Netanyahu unity government

The Labor-Gesher Party would be willing to join a unity government when Blue and White leader Benny Gantz would take over as prime minister after five months of Benjamin Netanyahu in the role, Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz told his faction on Monday, answering a question from The Jerusalem Post.According to a plan being considered by Likud and Blue and White, Netanyahu would serve as prime minister in the term's first five months, followed by two years of Gantz and then the term would be completed by whoever would be leader of Likud. Blue and White MKs Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon would also wait to become ministers only when Netanyahu leaves office.