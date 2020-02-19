One Israeli among four killed in plane accident in Australia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 13:59
Four people were killed in an accident involving two light aircrafts about 120 kilometers off Melbourne. Among those killed was an Israeli civilian.The Israeli Foreign Ministry claimed that incident is known and being dealt with by the authorities.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com