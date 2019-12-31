The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Annual New Year's fireworks in Sydney to continue despite bushfires

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 00:54
Sydney was cloaked in smoke on Tuesday, as intense heat and winds fueled wildfires in Australia's southeast, but despite some community concerns authorities said the city's annual New Year's Eve fireworks spectacular would go ahead.
Authorities urged holidaymakers in New South Wales (NSW) to head to beaches to avoid fires inland of popular resort towns, where campgrounds and caravan parks are packed.
"Seeking shelter and shoring up your security closer to the beach... is a much safer option," NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.
Most of the blazes have been sparked by lightning, he said, warning that conditions were volatile, with fires potentially smoldering following lightning strikes from the past two or three days.
"Under the hot, dry windy conditions we're expecting today there's every chance we could see new fires start as a result of some of that activity," Fitzsimmons said.
Fire authorities gave the all-clear for the New Year's Eve fireworks display over Sydney Harbour, even after some in the community and a state Labor politician pressed for it to be called off, citing fears of fire risk and in solidarity with other towns in the region that have been forced to cancel.
"Many of us have mixed feelings about this evening, but the important thing we take out of this is that we're a resilient state," state premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.
"I don't want to take a second away from the deep sense of loss and tragedy many people are feeling across the state," she said. On Monday, a volunteer firefighter lost his life, the third to die since the recent spate of wildfires began.
The 28-year-old firefighter's truck was blown over by extremely strong winds. Fitzsimmons said fire crews had described the scene as "truly horrific, a fire tornado."
In neighboring Victoria, fire officials said "multiple properties" were lost on Monday as a wind change blew through the eastern part of the state, forcing evacuations of holidaymakers.
Fire columns as high as 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) were creating their own weather systems, generating lightning and strong winds, with some towering columns of smoke like tornadoes, Victoria Country Fire Authority regional controller Peter O'Keefe said.
Northeast beach in Brazil hit by second oil spill
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 12:44 AM
Sudan to send troops to West Darfur and suspend peace talks due to unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 12:19 AM
Islamist militants kill 18 in Congo
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 11:16 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu requests immunity from prosecution - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/30/2019 07:12 PM
Trump, Putin discussed Russia attack, arms control, relations
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 05:51 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulates Mike Pompeo on US attacks in Iraq
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/30/2019 05:49 PM
Russia says US strikes on Iraq and Syria are unacceptable
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 05:46 PM
US air strikes will have "dangerous consequences," Iraqi PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 05:45 PM
Iran seizes ship near Abu Musa island in Gulf for fuel smuggling
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 05:04 PM
Iraq's Sistani condemns US air strikes on militia
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 04:33 PM
Stav Shaffir calls on Nitzan Horowitz to unite the Left
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/30/2019 04:09 PM
N.Korea's Kim stressed armaments, defense industry at key party meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 03:55 PM
Berlin police say they are in control after attempted robbery
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 03:34 PM
Mike Pompeo to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 03:33 PM
Man sentenced to 15 years for role in murder of Slovak journalist
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 02:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by