Annual Passover grant for seniors raised from NIS 500 to NIS 950
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 7, 2020 01:26
The annual Passover grant for senior citizenss either in assisted living or those with income supplement was increased on Monday night from NIS 500 to NIS 950 in an effort to assist them during the coronavirus crisis.
