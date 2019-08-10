Another U.N. staffer died due to car bomb in Libyan city of Benghazi

BENGHAZI - A U.N. staff member died on Saturday of wounds suffered in a car bombing in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, medics said, raising the total number of U.N. personnel killed in the attack to three.



The car bomb exploded earlier on Saturday in the city, killing two U.N. staffers and wounding several others.



