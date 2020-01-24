The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Anti-Jewish graffiti sparks anger in Italy ahead of Holocaust day

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 24, 2020 19:51
Anti-Semitic graffiti was found scrawled on the door of the son of a Holocaust survivor in the northwestern Italian town of Mondovi on Friday, triggering outrage from politicians and rights groups.
The words "Juden Hier" (Jews Here) were written above a Star of David on the door, recalling the signs put on buildings in Nazi Germany to mark the homes and businesses of local Jews.The house in Mondovi used to belong to Lidia Rolfi, who joined the resistance against Nazi invaders in World War Two but was swiftly captured and deported to the Ravensbrueck concentration camp in Germany in 1944.
She managed to survive and later wrote several books denouncing the horrors of the camps in an effort to raise awareness of the Nazi atrocities. She died in 1996 and her son Aldo now lives in the house.
He published an article in a local newspaper earlier this week to mark the forthcoming Jan. 27 Holocaust Memorial Day.
"This is a very serious sign of intolerance and provocation right at the time when we remember the Shoah," said Milena Santerini, national coordinator for the fight against anti-Semitism in Italy.
Politicians also expressed outrage.
"This is where the culture of hate leads. What else has to happen to make people understand that we must all mobilize against this madness?" said Nicola Zingaretti, head of the center-left coalition Democratic Party (PD).
Another Holocaust survivor, Liliana Segre, was placed under police protection in November after she received threats from far-right fanatics, highlighting a rise in anti-Semitism in Italy.
The Anti-Semitism Observatory registered 251 episodes of anti-Semitism across the country in 2019 up from 181 in 2018.
Earthquake felt in Central and Southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST LITE STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 08:17 PM
Russia says three Syrian army servicemen killed in Aleppo
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 07:51 PM
Boeing considering new 787 Dreamliner production cut
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 07:43 PM
U.S. says 34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 07:02 PM
Two Iraqi protesters killed, 25 wounded in clashes with police -sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 07:00 PM
US arrests former Mexico police commander in El Chapo-linked cocaine probe
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 06:15 PM
CDC confirms second US case of Wuhan coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:49 PM
Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:43 PM
Erdogan: Turkish military in Libya to train pro-Serraj forces
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:32 PM
Erdogan says 400,000 people in Syria's Idlib moving towards Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:29 PM
Coronavirus risk to British public remains low - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 04:48 PM
Israel Ministry of Health recommends avoiding trips to Wuhan, China
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 04:17 PM
EU's Borrell extends timeline for dispute mechanism on Iran deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 02:43 PM
Large explosion rips through building in Houston, Texas
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 02:29 PM
Breaking precedent, Trump to attend Washington anti-abortion march
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 01:33 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by