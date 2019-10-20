Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Anti-separatists rally in Barcelona after pro-independence unrest

By REUTERS
October 20, 2019
One of the most prominent figures against independence for the Spanish region of Catalonia staged a counter-protest on Sunday after a week of separatist unrest and called for an end to the violence.


Albert Rivera, head of the pro-unionist Ciudadanos party, told hundreds of flag-waving supporters that Spain's acting Socialist government was not doing enough to end the chaos sparked by the jailing of separatist leaders.
"People can't take their children to school, they can't open their businesses," Barcelona-born Rivera said. "We need a Spanish government that protects the weak."


Pro-independence supporters have taken to the streets of Barcelona for six days running in often violent confrontations with police that have left dozens injured and caused more than a million euros ($1.1 million) of damage to the Mediterranean city.


A policeman and a protester remained in critical condition, Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau said on Sunday, adding that "several people" had been blinded in one eye by police rubber bullets.


