Any Turkish incursion into Syria "unacceptable" - Pentagon chief

By REUTERS
August 6, 2019 11:31
TOKYO - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that any Turkish operation into northern Syria would be "unacceptable" and the United States will prevent unilateral incursions, as tensions between Washington and Ankara simmer.

"Clearly we believe any unilateral action by them (Turkey) would be unacceptable," Esper told reporters traveling with him to Japan."What we're going to do is prevent unilateral incursions that would upset, again, these mutual interests ... the United States, Turkey and the SDF share with regard to northern Syria,"


August 6, 2019
China warns Hong Kong protesters not to mistake restraint for weakness

By REUTERS

