Any external presence in Gulf 'source of insecurity' for Iran - Zarif

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 18:27
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter on Friday any maritime presence in the Gulf from outside the region would be a "source of insecurity" for Iran, and Tehran would act to safeguard its security.

"(The) Persian Gulf is a vital lifeline and thus nat'l security priority for Iran, which has long ensured maritime security," Zarif said in his tweet. "Mindful of this reality, any extra-regional presence is by definition (a) source of insecurity ... Iran won't hesitate to safeguard its security."

Zarif's comments came after U.S. efforts to set up a maritime coalition with international partners to secure shipping in the Gulf amid rising tensions with Iran in the strategic waterway. Tehran earlier on Friday warned against any Israeli presence in the planned coalition.


