Apple mobilizes suppliers to unveil first 5G iPhones

By REUTERS
October 30, 2019 11:30
Apple Inc is mobilizing suppliers to launch its first 5G iPhone range, the Nikkei Asian Review said on Wednesday.

"It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones ... There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target," Nikkei quoted a source as saying.
The three new iPhones will carry a 5G modem chip designed by Qualcomm Inc, Nikkei added, citing four people familiar with the plan.


Apple and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.


