Arab MK resigns in light of nation-state law
By JPOST.COM STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
July 28, 2018 20:21
Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
MK Zouheir Bahloul (Zionist Union) resigned from the Knesset Saturday evening in protest of the nation-state law. The announcement came in a broadcast on Channel 13's "Meet the Press."
"I am resigning from the Knesset," stated Bahloul in the broadcast.
"The drastic step of enacting the nation-state law removes the Arab population, by legislation, outside the path of equality in Israel."
"I will have to watch what is going on from the sidelines," said the resigning MK.
"The founding fathers of this state had created a very ethical Declaration of Independence... Today, the thriving state of Israel deals only with the Arab minority. The definition of the state is an ethnocratic state without equality among its citizens."