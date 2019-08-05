Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi airports

By ARAB NEWS/TNS
August 5, 2019 19:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DUBAI - The Royal Saudi Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Defense destroyed a number of Houthi drones targeting civilian airports in the Kingdom, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Arab coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the militants had started carrying out simultaneous attacks as part of their terrorist tactics.
Similar tactics were used in Aden on Thursday, Aug. 1 when a military parade was targeted killing 11 people, with the assistance of a Daesh affiliate.


Al-Maliki said attacks which target civilians are a breach of international humanitarian law and are considered a war crime and he said the coalition would continue fighting the Houthis, which he said was legal under international law.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 5, 2019
Labor-Gesher launches election campaign: "People first"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings