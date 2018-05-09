May 09 2018
Arabs must have say in any new Iran nuclear deal, Egypt says

May 9, 2018 14:37
CAIRO - Egypt said on Wednesday that Arab nations must be involved in any future efforts to amend the international nuclear deal on Iran following US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from it.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also said Iran must abide by its commitments under the separate nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty "in a way that will ensure that Iran remains as a country free of nuclear weapons.."

A ministry statement called for Arab participation in any future dialog on regional issues "especially that which is related to the possibility of amending the nuclear deal with Iran." Relations between Egypt and Iran have been strained since the late 1970s but Cairo says it engages with the Islamic Republic in multilateral forums.


