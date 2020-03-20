The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Argentina announces obligatory quarantine to fight coronavirus outbreak

By REUTERS  
MARCH 20, 2020 01:10
 Argentina will announce an obligatory quarantine to curb the spread of coronavirus, provincial government sources said on Thursday.
The quarantine will be in effect from midnight on Friday morning until March 31, the sources said.
Argentina has already closed its borders for a total of 15 days and suspended flights from highly affected countries.
China reports zero local coronavirus cases for second day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 02:22 AM
Haiti declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 02:14 AM
Washington state reports 8 more deaths due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 02:10 AM
FDA says no scientific evidence that ibuprofen worsens coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 02:07 AM
California urges Trump to send Navy hospital ship to LA 'immediately'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 01:29 AM
Bolsonaro expects coronavirus outbreak to peak in 3 to 4 months
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 01:27 AM
Panama to suspend all international flights on Sunday due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 12:43 AM
Coronavirus treatment touted by Trump in short supply
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 12:02 AM
Militant attack kills about 30 Malian soldiers -army
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2020 10:24 PM
Defense Ministry purchases 2,500 ventilators
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/19/2020 10:23 PM
Association for Civil Rights in Israel lauds court’s surveillance ruling
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/19/2020 10:01 PM
Netanyahu: Emergency warrants will be approved on Thursday night
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/19/2020 09:17 PM
30,000 Palestinian workers to remain in Israel due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/19/2020 09:06 PM
Number of coronavirus deaths in UK rises to 144, up 40% in a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2020 08:57 PM
France reports another huge spike in coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2020 08:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by