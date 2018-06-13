June 13 2018
|
Sivan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Argentina biggest labor group calls strike, raising pressure on Macri

By REUTERS
June 13, 2018 01:39
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's leading labor federation announced plans on Tuesday to stage a one-day general strike on June 25 to protest against government economic policies, raising pressure on President Mauricio Macri as he moves to speed up spending cuts to balance the budget.

In a statement, the CGT umbrella group of labor organizations slammed the $50 billion funding deal the South American country signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week, arguing it would "dramatically aggravate an already unsupportable social situation."

Macri's announcement last month that Argentina was turning to the IMF, following a run on the peso currency, raised political risk for the government. Many Argentines blame IMF-imposed austerity policies for aggravating a 2001-2002 economic crisis that plunged millions into poverty.

As part of the $50 billion funding deal, the South American country said it would target a fiscal deficit equivalent to 1.3 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, down from 2.2 percent previously. The government aims to balance the budget by 2020 and achieve a primary surplus in 2021.

The government and the IMF said social programs for the poor would be untouched under the deal. But opposition politicians and labor groups have said it would add to the pain already felt by working class Argentines as a result of utility price hikes and rising imports that have harmed the industrial sector.

"The vulnerable sectors are more vulnerable by the day," Hector Daer, one of the three union leaders that make up the CGT triumvirate, told reporters.

The CGT's strike plans are the latest sign that labor pressure is building on Macri, a market-friendly former businessman who took office in December 2015 following more than a decade of populist rule. On Monday, the powerful teamsters' union announced a truckers' strike for June 14.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 13, 2018
U.S. House Republicans fail to reach immigration bill deal; talks continue

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut