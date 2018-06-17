Argentina to replace energy and production ministers





BUENOS AIRES - Argentina´s government said on Saturday that it would replace its energy and production ministers, just two days after the resignation of former Central Bank President Federico Sturzenegger.

The shake-up follows several tumultuous weeks for the government of the center-right President Mauricio Macri, with extreme currency volatility leading Argentina to seek a politically contentious $50 billion lifeline from the International Monetary Fund.The government said in a statement that Javier Iguacel, previously administrator general of the agency that oversees Argentina´s road network, would take the place of Juan José Aranguren as head of Argentina´s Energy Ministry.Dante Sica, an economist and former secretary overseeing industry, commerce and mining under former President Eduardo Duhalde would replace Production Minister Francisco Cabrera.Cabrera will move on to serve as President of Argentina´s Bank of Investment and International Trade (BICE), as well as advisor to President Mauricio Macri, the statement said.Central Bank President Federico Sturzenegger resigned on Thursday in a move aimed at restoring trust in the central bank and calming markets. Argentina´s government also said on Saturday that the country´s top mining agency would now report to the Ministry of Production. It had previously been housed within the Energy Ministry, the statement said.