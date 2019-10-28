Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Argentina's Alberto Fernandez leads presidential election

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 02:55
BUENOS AIRES - Argentine opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez was leading the presidential election with more than half the votes counted, according to the first official results on Sunday.

Fernandez, 60, a center-left Peronist and former cabinet chief, won 47.21% of the vote compared to center-right President Mauricio Macri's 41.42%, with more than 65% of the vote counted, the interior minister said.

The initial results indicated Fernandez could win the election outright without the need for a second round.



Fernandez thumped Macri in an August primary election with what was widely viewed as an unassailable 20-point lead over the president as an economic crisis gripped the country.


