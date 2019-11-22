NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Argentine health chief quits in abortion fight with conservative president

Argentina's health secretary resigned on Friday after a protocol he signed the day before, aimed at making abortion more available, was revoked by conservative President Mauricio Macri, less than a month before he is to leave office.
"Unfortunately, the repeal of the protocol forces me to resign my position as the nation's secretary of health," Adolfo Rubinstein said in his resignation letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

The proposed nationwide protocol would have widened the criteria under which abortion is allowed. Currently, the procedure is only legal in cases of rape or threat to the life or health of the mother, although local authorities have latitude in deciding which cases fall under the criteria.

The proposed new protocol would have considered all pregnant girls 13-years-old or younger to have been raped, hence eligible for abortion. All girls 15 and under would have been eligible for abortions due to "physical and psychological risks."

Conservative Macri shot down the wider criteria, saying that Rubinstein acted beyond his authority.

"This was a unilateral decision by the secretary, and that is wrong," Mauricio Macri said on Instagram about the issuance of the updated protocol.

Abortion is a highly contested issue in Argentina. There are at least 350,000 illegal abortions in the country every year, the Ministry of Health estimates, though international human rights groups say the number may be higher.

President-elect Alberto Fernandez, set to take office on Dec. 10, has said he favors abortion rights and vows to send a bill to Congress once he is in power. Proposals to widen the availability of abortion have been batted back and forth between the lower house and Senate for years.
Young Palestinian injured by IDF rubber bullets near Qalqilya – Report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/22/2019 11:55 PM
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran's information minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 11:15 PM
Trump says administration to take 'good look' at Hong Kong rights bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 10:19 PM
Trump says his administration will determine an age for e-cigarette buys
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 09:42 PM
Death threats prompt music exec to appeal for peace in feud with Taylor Swift
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 09:35 PM
Iran's Revolutionary Guards arrest about 100 protest leaders - Iranian judiciary
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 09:33 PM
Likud officials preparing for alternative to Netanyahu after indictments
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/22/2019 09:33 PM
King Abdullah: relations with Israel at its worst state
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/22/2019 08:23 PM
Left-wing protesters at Mandelblit's home: indictment too slow and late
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/22/2019 08:07 PM
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal in 'no-fly list' suit
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 07:02 PM
Three dead after Colombia protests, tear gas used in renewed confrontations
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 06:38 PM
UK metal detectorists who hid Saxon haul jailed for nearly 20 years
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 06:29 PM
WHO sounds alarm on Ebola due to Congo insecurity
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 06:22 PM
Los Angeles commuter train slams into vehicle on track, no immediate reports of injuries
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 06:01 PM
Former Boston College student charged over boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 05:58 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by