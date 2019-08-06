Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Armed robbers in Mexico steal gold coins from government coin maker

By REUTERS
August 6, 2019 22:48
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MEXICO CITY - Armed robbers stole gold coins worth more than $2 million from a Mexican government coin manufacturer in Mexico City on Tuesday, security officials said.

Two people, one wielding a firearm, broke into a "Casa de Moneda" in the morning after throwing a security guard to the ground and taking his gun, according to a Mexico City police report.One of the robbers then went to the vault, which was open, and filled a backpack with 1,567 gold coins, police said.

According to Mexican bank Banorte, the coins known as "centenarios" have a face value of 50 pesos but trade for 31,500 pesos ($1,610) each, bringing the haul's total value to at least $2.5 million.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 6, 2019
FBI opens domestic terror investigation into Gilroy, Calif., mass shooting

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings