Armed robbers in Mexico steal gold coins from government coin maker

MEXICO CITY - Armed robbers stole gold coins worth more than $2 million from a Mexican government coin manufacturer in Mexico City on Tuesday, security officials said.



Two people, one wielding a firearm, broke into a "Casa de Moneda" in the morning after throwing a security guard to the ground and taking his gun, according to a Mexico City police report.One of the robbers then went to the vault, which was open, and filled a backpack with 1,567 gold coins, police said.



According to Mexican bank Banorte, the coins known as "centenarios" have a face value of 50 pesos but trade for 31,500 pesos ($1,610) each, bringing the haul's total value to at least $2.5 million.



