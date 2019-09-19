Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Armenia announces it will open embassy in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 19, 2019 17:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Armenia announced it will be opening an Embassy in Israel on Thursday afternoon.

Israeli Foreign Minister welcomed the decision and said, "The Armenian government's decision to open an embassy in Israel is a significant step in the development of bilateral relations. Upon its opening, the Armenian Embassy will be the 90th foreign embassy in Israel. Certainly, this is indicative of the steady rise in Israel's strengthening position in the world. We will continue to work to strengthen Israel's international relations and establish its international position."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 19, 2019
Netanyahu: Rumors of a plea-bargain are ‘baseless’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut