Armenia announces it will open embassy in Israel

Armenia announced it will be opening an Embassy in Israel on Thursday afternoon.



Israeli Foreign Minister welcomed the decision and said, "The Armenian government's decision to open an embassy in Israel is a significant step in the development of bilateral relations. Upon its opening, the Armenian Embassy will be the 90th foreign embassy in Israel. Certainly, this is indicative of the steady rise in Israel's strengthening position in the world. We will continue to work to strengthen Israel's international relations and establish its international position."



