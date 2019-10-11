Around 4,500 Palestinians riot on Gaza border

About 4,500 Palestinians demonstrated on Friday on the Gaza Strip border, according to Channel 12 news.



Riots began along the fence and protesters threw Molotov cocktails along the perimeter fence, Walla! News said.A number of suspects crossed the fence in the northern Gaza Strip and immediately returned to their territory. IDF forces used means of dispersing demonstrations.



