Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Arrests widen in Egypt as anti-Sisi protests called for Friday

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 00:18
2 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

At least 1,900 people have been detained since protests against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began in Cairo and other Egyptian cities last Friday, the head of a rights monitoring group said on Thursday.

The public prosecutor’s office said in a statement issued late on Thursday that prosecutors "questioned a number that doesn't exceed one thousand suspects who participated in the demonstrations."
Gamal Eid, head of the Arab Network for Human Rights Information, said the arrests had been made between Friday and Wednesday and described them as part of the "most violent campaign in Egypt's (modern) history."


An interior ministry spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.


Protesters chanting "Leave, Sisi" gathered in Cairo and other cities last Friday following online calls for demonstrations against alleged government corruption. The protests continued in the Red Sea city of Suez on Saturday.


The demonstrations took place in five governorates, the public prosecutor’s office said. Some of the detainees confessed to belonging to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, the office said in the first detailed official account of the protests.


Some foreigners were also detained, including a Palestinian who "confessed to belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement" and a Dutch man who was caught with a drone equipped with a high-definition camera, the statement said.


There have been calls for new protests this Friday, though government supporters are also planning mass rallies to show their support for Sisi.


Security forces have stepped up their presence in main squares in major cities and have been checking mobile phones for political content.


The protests have unnerved investors and led to a pro-Sisi campaign in Egypt's strictly controlled media.


On Thursday the front page of private pro-government newspaper Al Dostour carried pictures of 33 opposition figures, activists, journalists and writers under the headline: "Beware of them."


Among them was Mohamed Ali, a former contractor and actor who posted a series of videos ahead of the protests from his home in Spain, accusing Sisi and the military of corruption. Sisi has dismissed the allegations as "lies and slander."


Sisi, who came to power after leading the overthrow of Islamist former President Mohamed Mursi, has overseen a broad crackdown on dissent that has extended to liberal as well as Islamist groups, and which rights groups say is the most severe in recent memory.


Sisi's backers say the crackdown was needed to stabilize Egypt after the turmoil that followed the country's 2011 uprising.


Authorities frequently link security threats to the Brotherhood, most of whose leadership has been jailed or fled abroad.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 27, 2019
U.S. spy officials 'extremely forthcoming' in Senate cmte. testimony

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings