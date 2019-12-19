The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

As impeachment looms, Trump officials look to change the subject

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 00:27
On a day when the U.S. House of Representatives debated whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office, members of his administration fanned out across the country to make the case that the president is steadily getting the job done.
Even as Trump continued to rage on Twitter over the impeachment vote, Vice President Mike Pence was in Michigan, a key 2020 battleground state, talking up the administration's economic record.
Attorney General William Barr also was in Michigan, announcing a crackdown on violent crime.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar proposed a plan to allow states to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada in an effort to lower drug costs - a top concern for many voters.
And Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and other officials championed the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade accord on conservative radio and television outlets.
Trump himself flew to a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, where he was expected both to tout his accomplishments and blast Democrats for their impeachment push.
As Trump faces re-election next year, all of the activity amounted to an attempt to convince voters that his administration is capable of governing through the storms that seem to constantly whirl about the president.
"Americans know that this president is working for them," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Fox News. "We've got the results to prove it."
The Democratic-led House was expected to vote on Wednesday to impeach Trump over his dealings with Ukraine, sending the matter to the U.S. Senate. Republicans who control that chamber have suggested they will ultimately clear him of the charges.
But Trump threatened to step on his own administration's can-do story with heated comments on the impeachment debate playing out in the House.
"SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!" he wrote on Twitter.
The tweet echoed the scorched-earth letter Trump sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, in which accused her of staging an "illegal, partisan coup."
Even that letter contained Trump's basic re-election argument, detailing an extensive list of what he considers to be the biggest successes of his time in office, starting with the country's low unemployment rate.
"They're trying to run down this president because they know they can't run against our record," Pence told a crowd in Freeland, Michigan on Wednesday.
Beyond the drama of impeachment, Trump has been enjoying a productive stretch.
Last week, he announced that the United States and China had reached agreement on Phase 1 of a trade deal. He plans to sign a $1.4 trillion spending bill that will avert a government shutdown. And the House is expected to approve his long-sought USMCA trade accord on Thursday, handing him a significant policy victory.
Congress even passed a bill this week that will create one of Trump's pet projects: A "Space Force" branch of the U.S. military.
All of it will be fodder for Trump's 2020 re-election message.
That Trump, Pence and Barr were all to converge on Michigan underscored the importance of the state to the general election.
In 2016, Trump surprisingly won the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton by little more than 10,000 votes.
The Justice Department initiative announced by Barr in Detroit also will pour law enforcement resources into cities in other election battleground states such as New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Recent opinion polls have shown Trump trailing a general election matchup against either former Vice President Joe Biden or U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in a hypothetical general-election matchup, but leading other contenders such as Senator Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Former MK Geulah Cohen dies at age 94
  • By ANNA RAYVA BARSKY/MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/19/2019 12:47 AM
US appeals court voids Obamacare 'individual mandate'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 12:11 AM
Lebanon's Hariri says is not a candidate for PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 08:51 PM
27 new drone operators welcomed into the IAF
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 08:22 PM
‘A Lion needs a strong Netanyahu’ - Shas begins 2020 election campaign
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 08:20 PM
IDF holds surprise test drill for cyber attack
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 07:32 PM
In a letter to Rivlin, Prince Charles confirms his visit to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 06:49 PM
Miki Zohar: Netanyahu wanted to make me a minister, but I declined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 06:29 PM
Bennett: As Iran attempts to establish itself in Syria, it will sink
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 06:12 PM
Three floors building collapses in Bnei Brak, no one was injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 05:14 PM
Netanyahu lauds security services for capturing ‘loathsome terrorists’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 04:21 PM
Indonesia police question suspected Islamic militants arrested in Papua
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 01:21 PM
Erdoğan: World powers have yet to pledge support for Syria safe zone
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 01:17 PM
Gunmen kill two police officers escorting polio vaccination team
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 01:10 PM
Former PM Ehud Olmert calls the Netanyahus a ‘crime family’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 12:22 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by