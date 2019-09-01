Lebanon attack: Israeli politicians stand by Netanyahu

The Lebanese village of Adaisseh is seen on the left-hand-side of the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from Kibbutz Misgav Am in northern Israel August 26, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Politicians on the Left and the Right stood behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after missiles were fired from Lebanon to Israel on Sunday.



Yamina politician and former Education Minister Naftali Bennett said, "These are complex and sensitive hours for the IDF and the Israeli government on the northern front, and we give full backing to Prime Minister Netanyahu, to the political leadership and the IDF commanders and their fighters. We are confident of the IDF's ability to maintain the security of the residents of the north."

“There is no coalition and opposition when Israel is under attack,” Blue and White politician Yoaz Hendel tweetted, “we’re all united in the [shared] duty and privilege to defend our home.”Union of Right Wing Parties politician Bezalel Smotrich said that “the State of Israel has been attacked” and that “Israel is standing behind the Prime Minister as a fortified wall against our enemies.”Smotrich called on Netanyahu to act with “determination” and that he pledges his complete backing for such an action.Labor leader Amir Peretz said he has full confidence in the IDF “to use force according to the operational needs and only them.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });