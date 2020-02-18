The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ashraf Ghani wins Afghanistan presidential poll – election commission

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 15:24
Afghanistan’s election body declared Ashraf Ghani the winner of the 2019 presidential poll on Tuesday, almost five months after voting took place.
Dr Abdullah Abdullah was the runner up, the Independent Election Commission added.
Ghani's opponents say the vote on Sept. 28 was marred by massive fraud, technical problems with biometric devices used for voting, attacks and irregularities.
Cellcom acquires rival Golan Telecom for NIS 600m. - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/18/2020 03:37 PM
UN Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 03:15 PM
Gunman kills ex-wife at Bangkok shopping mall days after mass shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 02:12 PM
US-Taliban agreement to cut violence will start in next five days
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 01:57 PM
U.N. rights boss denounces attacks, deaths in northwest Syria bombings
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 01:07 PM
Two women found dead at home in Afula
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/18/2020 12:05 PM
Japan: 88 more people from Diamond Princess diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 11:27 AM
Iran's judiciary says jailed German freed, returned home
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 11:00 AM
One Ukrainian soldier killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 10:46 AM
New French health minister: "Credible risk" of coronavirus pandemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 10:37 AM
Foreign Ministry: Israelis aboard 'Diamond Princess' will return Thursday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/18/2020 09:30 AM
IDF soldiers arrest man who crossed Gaza border fence
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/18/2020 09:13 AM
Turkey to arrest 228 for links to cleric in probe of military, ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 07:23 AM
Coronavirus threatens global antibiotics supply - European business group
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 05:12 AM
Japan to start trials using HIV treatment for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 03:41 AM
