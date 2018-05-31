May 31 2018
|
Sivan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Assad says U.S. will leave Syria, vows to retake SDF-held areas

By REUTERS
May 31, 2018 09:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - President Bashar al-Assad said he would recover areas of Syria held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and that US forces should learn the lesson of Iraq and leave the country.

In an interview with Russia Today, Assad also said the government had "started now opening doors for negotiations" with the SDF, a Kurdish dominated militia alliance that controls parts of northern and eastern Syria where US forces are stationed.

"This is the first option. If not, we're going to resort to... liberating those areas by force," he said, adding "the Americans should leave, somehow they're going to leave."

Responding to US President Donald Trump's description of him as "Animal Assad," the Syrian leader said: "What you say is what you are."


Related Content

Breaking news
May 31, 2018
Red Cross sends surgeons, supplies to Gaza to treat wounded

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut