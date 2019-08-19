Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

At least 10 soldiers killed in attack on Burkina Faso army unit

By REUTERS
August 19, 2019 20:47
Unidentified armed militants on Monday killed at least 10 soldiers and wounded many others in an attack on a military unit in northern Burkina Faso, the army said in a statement.

Burkina Faso has been overrun by Islamist violence this year in which hundreds have died and more than 150,000 have been forced to flee, as the influence of jihadist groups spreads across the Sahel region.


