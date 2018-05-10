At least 21 killed after dam burst in western Kenya

NAIROBI - A dam burst overnight in a Kenyan town after heavy rain, causing “huge destruction” and deaths, a government official said on Thursday.



The burst happened in Solai, Nakuru county, 190 km northwest of the capital, Nairobi, late on Wednesday.



“The water has caused huge destruction of both life and property. The extent of the damage has yet to be ascertained,” Lee Kinyajui, governor of Nakuru, said in a statement.



Kenya Red Cross said on Twitter it had so far rescued 39 people.







