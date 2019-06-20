At least 30 dead as bus plunges off Indian mountain road

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
MUMBAI - At least 30 people were killed and 37 injured when a bus plunged off a road in India's hilly northern state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, a government official said.The area is a common destination for Israeli travelers. At this point it is unknown whether any Israelis were on the bus.
"About 60 to 65 people were on board the bus," said Akshay Sood, a senior civil servant in Kullu district, where the accident took place.
"Relief and rescue are still going on, and the number (of dead) may rise."
Indian roads are among the world's deadliest, with nearly 148,000 people killed in more than 460,000 accidents in 2017, according to government data.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his dismay over the accident.
"Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon," Modi's office said in a tweet.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>