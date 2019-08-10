Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

At least 50 killed in gas tank explosion in Tanzania

By REUTERS
August 10, 2019 11:31
A fuel tanker exploded in Tanzania on Saturday, killing 57 people and injuring 65, many of whom were siphoning petrol from the vehicle, which had crashed according to state broadcaster TBC Taifa.

The explosion occurred around 200 km (120 miles) west of the capital Dar es Salaam.

"We have been saddened by reports of an accident involving a fuel truck in Morogoro, which caught fire and burnt several people," government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on Twitter.


