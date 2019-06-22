Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

At least 7 killed in New Hampshire motorcycle-pickup truck crash

By REUTERS
June 22, 2019 18:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
X

New Hampshire police on Saturday were investigating an apparent head-on collision between a pickup truck and several motorcycles in the rural northern part of the state that left at least seven dead and three injured.

The crash at about 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT) on Friday was between a Dodge pickup traveling west and a group of motorcycles traveling east on a state highway in Randolph, just above the White Mountains about 120 miles (193 km) north of Manchester, state police said.

One of the injured was airlifted to a hospital and the highway was closed for much of the night during the clean-up and investigation, police said in a statement.



New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said he and his wife Valerie were "deeply saddened" to learn of the crash.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, & first responders who answered the call," he wrote on Twitter.

