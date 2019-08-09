At least eight civilians killed in Yemen clashes - medical sources

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
At least eight civilians were killed on Friday in renewed clashes between southern separatists and government forces in Aden, the seat of Yemen's internationally-recognized government, medical sources said.
The violence began this week after the separatists accused an Islamist party allied to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of complicity in the killing of an earlier missile attack on a military parade in the southern port city that killed 36 people.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});