Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

At least eight civilians killed in Yemen clashes - medical sources

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 21:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

At least eight civilians were killed on Friday in renewed clashes between southern separatists and government forces in Aden, the seat of Yemen's internationally-recognized government, medical sources said.

The violence began this week after the separatists accused an Islamist party allied to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of complicity in the killing of an earlier missile attack on a military parade in the southern port city that killed 36 people.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 9, 2019
Senior Houthi official killed by Israel and U.S. - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings