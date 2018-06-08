June 08 2018
Sivan, 25, 5778
At least five migrants killed in northern Greece road crash

By REUTERS
June 8, 2018 11:30
ATHENS - At least five people were killed and two seriously injured on Friday when a small van carrying Iraqi and Syrian migrants smashed into a wall and overturned on a northern Greek motorway, police said.

Police said three children and a person identified as a "trafficker" who was driving were among the dead in the early morning crash as the vehicle headed to the city of Thessaloniki.

"Police were alerted by passers-by," a police spokesman said.

The minivan had Polish registration numbers, he added. The nationality of the driver was not immediately clear.

Greece has been a gateway for hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing violence in Iraq and Syria for Europe.


