October 04 2018
|
Tishrai, 25, 5779
At least five police officers shot in South Carolina

By REUTERS
October 4, 2018 01:41
Breaking news

Breaking news.

 
At least five police officers were shot in Florence, South Carolina, on Wednesday, television station ABC15 News reported, citing the local sheriff's office.

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted that "the active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody."

"We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress," the tweet said.



Multiple news outlets reported that one officer was dead and four were injured.



A person answering the telephone at the county emergency department said he was not at liberty to provide further details.



WPDE-TV, based in Florence, reported that three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two Florence city police officers were shot in the incident in a residential subdivision known as Vintage Place.

Florence, a city of about 38,000 people, is in the heart of the historical Pee Dee region of northeastern South Carolina that was drenched by heavy rains and flooding from Hurricane Florence.

