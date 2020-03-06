The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Five wounded in suicide blast near US embassy in Tunis -local radio

By REUTERS  
MARCH 6, 2020 13:24
At least one militant on a motorbike blew himself up outside the US embassy in Tunisia on Friday wounding five police, local media reported, in the country's most serious apparent attack since the summer.
Embassy officials confirmed the attack in a tweet on its official Twitter feed, and urged people to avoid the area.A Reuters reporter saw a scorched, damaged motorbike and a damaged police vehicle a few meters from the embassy's main gate, as a helicopter whirled overhead and large numbers of police gathered.
Radio Mosaique, a local radio station, reported that the attacker had injured five police officers when blowing himself up. The station also reported that there may have been a second perpetrator.
Sirens could be heard on the major highway linking the Lac district, where the embassy is located, with Tunis and suburbs in the north.
Last summer, Islamic State said it was behind three militant blasts in the capital, including one near the French embassy that killed a policeman and another that wounded five people during a security operation to detain a suspect.
Tunisia's critical tourism sector is highly vulnerable to militant incidents and was devastated after two major attacks in 2015, which killed scores of visitors at a beach resort and a popular museum.
Diplomats who have worked with Tunisia on its security capacity say it has grown more effective in preventing and responding to militant attacks in recent years.
Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 01:50 PM
Iran says coronavirus toll jumps by 17
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 01:22 PM
Belgium says coronavirus cases more than doubled to 109
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 01:15 PM
Serbia reports first case of coronavirus - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 12:28 PM
Likud going to Supreme Court to demand recount of votes
First coronavirus death in the Netherlands - health authorities
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 12:20 PM
New measures in Israeli prisons against coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/06/2020 12:15 PM
Vatican reports first case of coronavirus in Vatican City
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 11:30 AM
Germany: 134 new coronavirus cases confirmed Friday morning
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 10:31 AM
Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case, India total hits 31
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 09:38 AM
Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib is being observed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 09:34 AM
Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Medina holy sites after coronavirus closure
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 04:46 AM
South Korea confirms new coronavirus cases, total 6,284; deaths up to 42
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 03:48 AM
Turkey attacks Syrian military after two Turkish troops killed - Anadolu
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 02:30 AM
Three coronavirus cases confirmed in Maryland -governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 02:27 AM
