Female terrorist attempts stabbing attack at Cave of Patriarchs, Hebron

There were no civilian or police injuries reported.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 30, 2019 08:38
Knife used in attempted terror attack in Hebron, October 30 2019

Knife used in attempted terror attack in Hebron, October 30 2019. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A female terrorist approached a member of the Border Police with a knife at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Wednesday morning and attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

The Police Spokesperson's unit reported that the terrorist was neutralized at the scene after a Border Police officer opened fire.

The terrorist is in a critical condition.


The area around the Cave of the Patriarchs is now closed off and security has been heightened in the area.

This is a developing story.


