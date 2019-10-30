Female terrorist attempts stabbing attack at Cave of Patriarchs, Hebron

Knife used in attempted terror attack in Hebron, October 30 2019.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A female terrorist approached a member of the Border Police with a knife at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Wednesday morning and attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.
The Police Spokesperson's unit reported that the terrorist was neutralized at the scene after a Border Police officer opened fire.
The terrorist is in a critical condition.
There were no civilian or police injuries reported.
The area around the Cave of the Patriarchs is now closed off and security has been heightened in the area.This is a developing story.
