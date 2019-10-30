Female terrorist attempts stabbing attack at Cave of Patriarchs, Hebron

A female terrorist approached a member of the Border Police with a knife at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Wednesday morning and attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.



The Police Spokesperson's unit reported that the terrorist was neutralized at the scene after a Border Police officer opened fire.

The terrorist is in a critical condition.There were no civilian or police injuries reported.The area around the Cave of the Patriarchs is now closed off and security has been heightened in the area.This is a developing story.

