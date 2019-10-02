Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Australia PM says Trump call on Mueller probe was 'uneventful'

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 10:03
Australia's prime minister said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had asked for a point of contact to assist with a U.S. inquiry into the origins of the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

In an interview with Sky News, Scott Morrison described the call with Trump last month as a fairly uneventful conversation that was polite and brief. The call, which came shortly before a state visit by Morrison to the White House last month, was revealed on Tuesday.

"The president contacted me and asked for a point of contact between the Australian government and the U.S. Attorney, which I was happy to do on the basis that it was something we had already committed to do," Morrison said in his first comments on the call.

"So it was a fairly uneventful conversation."


