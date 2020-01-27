The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Australia confirms fifth coronavirus case from last flight out of Wuhan

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 27, 2020 07:26
Australia confirmed on Monday its fifth case of a new coronavirus, with health officials saying the case involved a 21-year-old woman who was on the last flight out of the Chinese city of Wuhan to Sydney before China imposed a travel ban.
The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a wildlife market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 80 people, all of them in China, and infected more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.
The woman traveled on a direct flight to Sydney from Wuhan and developed symptoms within 24 hours and went to an emergency department, New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant told reporters.
"The patient was immediately put into isolation," Chant said.
Officials were tracing "a couple of very low-level contacts" related to the woman, Chant said.
Australia's first four cases were confirmed on Saturday, with one in Melbourne and three in Sydney, with health officials saying they were expecting more, given the volume of travel between Australia and China.
Australian officials said on Monday they are working with Chinese authorities on how to evacuate about 100 Australian children and young people out of Wuhan.
"We are working on a number of fronts, firstly to make sure ... that there is support for those Australians and we are also working on, as are other countries, to try to secure their ability to return to Australia," Health Minister Greg Hunt told Australian Broadcasting Corporation Radio on Monday morning.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne told the 3AW talk radio that the government did not have a "definite" number of Australians in Wuhan, or in Hubei province, as there were a significant number with dual citizenships, some of whom may not have traveled on Australian passports.
Rouhani: Iranians should not let Trump harm national unity
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 08:24 AM
Small suspected homemade bomb explodes at Hong Kong hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 08:05 AM
China's Hainan province confirms its first fatality from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 07:34 AM
Education organizations cancel IELTS, GRE, TOEFL tests across China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 07:17 AM
Schumer says 'Bolton has the evidence,' urges senate to call witnesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 02:25 AM
King of Jordan: Our 'no' to the 'Deal of the Century' is absolute
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 08:54 PM
Explosion heard in the southern Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 07:48 PM
Rocket launching from Gaza Strip spotted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 07:00 PM
Seven killed in truck blast in northern Syria's Azaz
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 06:14 PM
Incendiary balloons with explosives spotted in Nahal Oz
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 06:09 PM
Israeli tourist reported missing in New Zealand
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 06:08 PM
'Deal of Century' may include tunnel from Gaza to West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 05:54 PM
Hong Kong to ban entry of people from virus outbreak province
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 05:41 PM
US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders surges in early primary states
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 05:01 PM
Hong Kong protesters torch planned virus quarantine building
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 03:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by