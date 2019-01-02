Australia contacts Fiji inquiring about ISIS recruiter

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Australia's government is in contact with Fiji after Canberra stripped an alleged Islamic State recruiter of citizenship, a senior minister said on Wednesday, as questions arose about whether the man was also a citizen of the small Pacific nation.
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said Melbourne-born Neil Prakash ceased to be an Australian citizen "by virtue of his actions in fighting for Islamic State from May 2016", and he had been notified of the decision in December.
Canberra believes Prakash is a dual national because his father was Fijian. Prakash has been in Turkey on trial for charges relating to being a member of the Islamic State militant group since being caught there in October 2016.
However, the Fiji Sun newspaper quoted Director of Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa on Tuesday as saying Prakash was not a Fijian citizen, which could complicate the Australian government's decision.
Vuniwaqa confirmed the comments to Reuters.
Australian law allows for dual citizens to be stripped of their citizenship if they are involved in groups the government has deemed to be terrorist organisations. However, citizenship cannot be revoked if that would leave a person stateless.
"The government has been in close contact with the Government of Fiji since Mr. Prakash was determined to have lost his citizenship," Dutton said in a statement.
"Australia will continue our close cooperation with Fiji on this issue and the many other areas of mutual interest," he said.
Australia's decision could potentially be challenged if Prakash does not hold dual-citizen status because he could be entitled to retain his Australian citizenship.
A spokesman for the Fijian prime minister could not be reached immediately for comment on Wednesday.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>