The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Australia seizes more than half a tonne of ecstasy smuggled in barbecues

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 06:26
Australian police have arrested two men for allegedly smuggling 645 kilogrammes (1,422 pounds) of ecstasy hidden inside hundreds of aluminium barbecues, the culmination of a six-month investigation spanning three countries.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said it had charged a 30-year-old man from Queensland and a 33-year-old Canadian national over their involvement in the criminal enterprise. At well over half a tonne, the haul of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, is the biggest shipment by weight seized in Australia this year.The investigation remains ongoing and is expected to lead to further arrests, the ABF said. Police didn't disclose the names of the two men held, who each face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.
The case began in July when police in the Cyprus Drug Law Enforcement Unit tipped off ABF counterparts about a potential large shipment of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in a container shipping from Limassol and bound for Sydney. The investigation also involved the United Kingdom National Crime Agency, the ABF said.
On searching the container, the police found 200 aluminium barbecues, many with false base plates concealing multiple packages of the drug.
Officers swapped the MDMA for an inert substance and delivered the barbecues to a warehouse in Sydney, where it sat for more than three months.
Starting in late October, the barbecues were gradually shipped to another warehouse, also in Sydney, where the Australian suspect began to prepare the drugs for distribution, the ABF said.
The Canadian suspect arrived in Sydney last week to visit the warehouse and was arrested in Brisbane on Monday.
"It will be alleged in court that he acted as a liaison for the criminal group responsible for importing the MDMA," the ABF said.
The Australian suspect was also arrested on Monday, while about A$300,000 ($204,000) in cash and 3.5 kg of cocaine were also seized.
The arrests come as the ABF invests heavily in new technologies allowing officers to see further into shipping containers than ever before, ABF Regional Commander for New South Wales, Danielle Yannopoulos, said in the statement.
"Just this year we've found illicit substances in professionally manufactured car parts, fridges, furniture, and even an excavator," she said.
Pentagon: Need to speak with Turkish counterpart on base comments
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/17/2019 04:02 AM
Lebanese army clashes with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/17/2019 03:29 AM
U.S: now not the time for U.N. to consider lifting North Korea sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 01:55 AM
Cuba says it's prepared if US chooses to sever diplomatic ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 12:51 AM
Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 10:44 PM
Judge rejects claims by Trump ex-adviser Flynn of FBI misconduct
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 10:16 PM
Police secretly recorded Efi Nave's conversation with lawyer
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/16/2019 09:07 PM
U.S. government extends deadline to sign up for Obamacare insurance plans
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 08:55 PM
IDF Chief of Staff: Confidence in IDF must be maintained
Police secretly recorded Efi Nave's conversation with lawyer
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/16/2019 08:17 PM
Police secretly recorded Efi Nave's conversation with lawyer
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/16/2019 08:17 PM
Israeli arrested for stabbing two women in Romania
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/16/2019 05:45 PM
Dengue fever finds breeding ground in war-weary Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 03:51 PM
UK Brexit laws to be put before parliament on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 02:09 PM
Indian court finds lawmaker from Modi's party guilty of rape
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 01:50 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by