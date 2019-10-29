Australian who raped and murdered Arab-Israeli student sentenced to 36 yrs

Codey Herrmann, 21, was sentenced in the Supreme Court of Victoria to 36 years in prison on Tuesday.



Herrmann pled guilty to brutally hitting Arab-Israeli, Aiia Maasarwe over the head with a metal pole at least 13 times, raping her and setting her body and clothes in the early hours of January 16.This is a developing story.



