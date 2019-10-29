Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Australian who raped and murdered Arab-Israeli student sentenced to 36 yrs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 29, 2019 09:06
Codey Herrmann, 21,  was sentenced in the Supreme Court of Victoria to 36 years in prison on Tuesday.

Herrmann pled guilty to brutally hitting Arab-Israeli, Aiia Maasarwe over the head with a metal pole at least 13 times, raping her and setting her body and clothes in the early hours of January 16.This is a developing story.


