Avi Blot to be appointed new Military Secretary to the Prime Minister

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Brigade Commander Abraham (Avi) Blot is to be appointed new Military Secretary to the Prime Minister once the current Military Secretary steps down, IDF spokesperson stated on Tuesday.
The Military Secretary to the Prime Minister oversees the exchange of information, and decisions, between the army and the prime minister. He has unlimited access to intelligence reports gathered in all branches of the Israeli security apparatus.
The current Military Secretary is Brigadier-General Eliezer Toledano, Toledano is to assume command of the Gaza Division following the change.
Brigade Commander Blot will be given the rank of Brigadier-General upon assuming the position of Military Secretary at a date to be decided on later, IDF spokesperson stated.
Blot was reprimanded in June when his car was broken into and classified documents were stolen from it. The break in occurred a day before he was interviewed for the position of Military Secretary by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.