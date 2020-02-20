Avigdor Libermaan: Time to change the weather

In a new elections video released on Thursday Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman calls on Israeli voters to “change the weather.”



In the video, which Liberman claims is sponsored by the "liberal majority," he presents various activities as part of a "weekly weather forecast," with examples such as going to the army, paying taxes, and going to work, among others.



The examples go from Sunday-Friday, but when Saturday comes he proclaims it as “the only vacation day during the week,”and showcases different things that are closed in Israel during Shabbat, such as public transportation.



The video ends by saying that voters who “are fed up with this weather, you know who to vote for!”

