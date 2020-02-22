The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Avigdor Liberman: Shas and United Torah Judaism aren't Zionist parties

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 22, 2020 14:18
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said today in a cultural event on Saturday that Shas and United Torah of Judaism (UTJ), both ultra-Orthodox (haredi) parties, are not Zionist, Israel HaYom reported.
Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss stabilization in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 03:24 PM
Samsung Electronics confirms coronavirus case at factory in South Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 11:30 AM
China brings in seven cruise ships to house Wuhan medical workers
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 09:37 AM
Coronavirus incubation could be as long as 27 days - Chinese government
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 07:45 AM
China reports fall in coronavirus cases, says economy resilient
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 06:39 AM
China reports 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on mainland
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 03:37 AM
Flight carrying British evacuees from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan takes off
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 02:35 AM
London police charges man after mosque stabbing incident
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 02:30 AM
US charges ex-DEA agent with laundering millions in drug funds
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 02:14 AM
First Italian patient dies of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 01:36 AM
Bloomberg says three women who signed non-disclosure agreements can be released
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 12:18 AM
Weinstein jury deadlocked on most serious sexual assault charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2020 12:12 AM
Nevada Democrats report high early caucus participation
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/21/2020 09:03 PM
Iran extends voting in election by two hours due to 'rush of voters'- TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/21/2020 04:49 PM
Netanyahu challenges Gantz to answer questions on Fifth Dimension
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by