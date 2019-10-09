Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ayelet Shaked: A Kurdish state is an interest for both Israel and the US

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 9, 2019 23:50
Israeli Paralment member and former Justice Minister, Ayelet Shaked said on her Facebook page that a Kurdish country is the interest of both Israel and the US. This she said in response to Turkish Violence against the Kurds.

"The Kurds are the world's largest nation without a country, with a population of about 35 million people. They are an ancient people that share a special historical connection to the Jewish people," she said."The Kurds in general, and especially those who live in Turkey and northern Syria, are the most progressive and Western in that region. They are the main force that fought against ISIS and endured thousands of deaths, under a special joint leadership of men and women. The Western world should stand with them."


